Kacey Musgraves Wants You to Know She’s Officially a Triple Threat

by emily belfiore | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 6:24 AM

Kacey Musgraves can add "Triple Threat" to her resume.

Sporting her new bangs, the country singer dished about her upcoming Christmas special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show on Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joking that the Amazon Prime show, which will be available to stream on November 29, has officially helped her reach triple threat status.

"Well, there's kind of a little bit of everything," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I have to say, I've never done anything like this before. I'm a triple threat now, so just log that away."

So, what can fans expect from the festive special? According to Kacey, lots of "dancing, singing, comedy bits, acting" and so much more! Speaking of performances, the Grammy winner teased that there's a special dance number with the Radio City Rockettes and that she'll, obviously, be taking the mic to sing some songs from her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas

"My actual band, who is here tonight, they played all the music in the special," Kacey continued. "I have a lot of wonderful guests that come and join me. It's kind of my take on, you know, kind of the old school Judy Garland-Christmas-Cher Show type of thing, just kind of brought to life in a modern way."

Watch

Kacey Musgraves Reacts to JoBros Dancing to Golden Hour

While on the topic of guest appearances, the "Golden Hour" singer couldn't help but gush over The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show's star-studded line-up, which includes Camila Cabello, James Corden, Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Fred Armisen and Troye Sivan.

In fact, it was Fred that Kacey had the hardest time sharing the stage with. "Well, it was absolutely excruciatingly painful trying to not laugh in the scene with him," she said of the Saturday Night Live alum. "And, I mean, I don't know if you have any tips there on that…"

Jimmy, who had quite the reputation for breaking during his SNL sketches back in the day, had the best response. "I just laugh," he said. "You're asking the wrong person."  

Watch the duo talk about The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show and see an exclusive clip from the special in the video above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.) 

