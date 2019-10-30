Reese also opened up about The Morning Show, which will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting Nov. 1. "It's very cool and it's very topical and funny," she explained.

In addition to starring in the upcoming show, Reese also serves as one of its executive producers. When asked what inspired her to get into the producing side of the industry, the Big Little Lies actress said all it took was one bad script.

"I read a really crappy script," she recalled. "And it got me so mad. I was like, 'This is the worst script I've ever read in my entire life.' It was, like, 8 years ago and I was like, 'I don't want to do it.' And I called my agent and I was like, 'I'm not doing this, it's terrible.' It's like the girlfriend, she was dumb and she had no point. And my agent said to me, 'Every woman in town wants this part.' And I thought, 'If this was the kind of stuff that's in Hollywood, like I have to start making my own stuff.'"