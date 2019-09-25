Demi Moore was ready to be seen.

This week, the longtime actress' deeply personal memoir, Inside Out, reached its release date, sparking headlines for the intimate details she shared about her childhood, her high-profile marriages, her downward spiral and beyond.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon wondered how deep she had wanted to go on the page. "To do this and have it be something that's about like fluffy promoting yourself, all the things that are good, then you're missing the opportunity. I think a memoir is not about receiving—it's about giving and unless you're really willing to go on a journey of exploration of yourself and share of yourself, then there really isn't any point in doing it."

For Moore, the project centered on some essential questions.

"'How did I get here? Where I came from, what my life was—how have I had the life that I've had?'" she wondered. "And then I hit a very hard time in my personal life and it was like, 'How the f did I get here?'"