Andy Cohen is figuring it out.

Two months after the Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child via surrogate, the star has opened up about the trickier parts of raising his baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen, as a single parent.

"It's been such a journey and it's been so interesting trying to just figure out how to do everything," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday.

The list of unknowns included taking little Ben outside. "I'm like, 'How do I do this? How do I take him outside?'" the star candidly admitted. While he initially used a BabyBjörn carrier for the newborn, he said his stroller began taunting him.