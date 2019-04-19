Andy Cohen Shares His Struggles as a First-Time Dad

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 8:50 AM

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is figuring it out. 

Two months after the Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child via surrogate, the star has opened up about the trickier parts of raising his baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen, as a single parent. 

"It's been such a journey and it's been so interesting trying to just figure out how to do everything," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday. 

The list of unknowns included taking little Ben outside. "I'm like, 'How do I do this? How do I take him outside?'" the star candidly admitted. While he initially used a BabyBjörn carrier for the newborn, he said his stroller began taunting him. 

Andy Cohen's Sweetest Father-Son Moments

"I was kind of freaked out about the stroller. I thought, 'I'm going to look so weird pushing a stroller,'" he explained to Fallon. "It just seemed odd to me and I was scared to take it out."

He explained that he didn't have many memories of seeing men pushing strollers, but acknowledged that's no longer the case nowadays. Plus, his friend sent him photos of celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Matt Damon pushing strollers as proof. 

Suffice to say, the star has since found his new favorite baby item. "I love the stroller so much. It is like pushing a shopping cart," Cohen said. "I can put everything in it."

He further quipped, "Sometimes, I take the stroller out without the kid."

Whatever works! 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

