You're not the only one who thinks Noah Centineo resembles a younger Mark Ruffalo.

The 51-year-old latter star, who reprises his role of the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, addressed the comparisons made between him and the 22-year-old To All the Boys I Loved Before star in an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"Have you ever heard- do you know Noah? This is Noah Centineo right here," host Jimmy Fallon said, holding up a photo of the younger star.

"I wish I was that good-looking," Ruffalo said, joking, "He might be able to play my dad one day."

"He's way better-looking than I was," he continued. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."