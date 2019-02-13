Everyone's favorite grossed out teenager is back—and she has a new BFF.

Jimmy Fallon reprised his role as Sara on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show for another segment of "Ew!." Several celebrities have appeared on the fake teenage talk show and dressed up as one of Sara's friends. This time it was Priyanka Chopra's turn.

The Quantico alum played Sara's homeroom BFF Mia. From the pigtails to her backpack, the actress had the character's look down pat.

During the skit, the two talked about Valentine's Day and showed off their dance moves. At one point, Fallon even chest-bumped Chopra—driving her straight into the wall.

"You're so strong, Sara," Chopra's character quipped. "Have you been working out?"