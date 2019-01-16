Jimmy Fallon is ready for Broadway.

The late-night host showed off his singing skills on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show by joining Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the Hamilton cast in Puerto Rico for a special rendition of "The Story of Tonight."

Just like in the musical, the song starts off with Alexander Hamilton (played by Miranda) singing alongside John Laurens, Hercules Mulligan and Marquis de Lafayette at a local pub. However, another character was soon added to the scene as Fallon stepped out in a costume matching Miranda's. The comedy star rocked everything from the traditional vest to the slicked back bun.

While Fallon started off singing the correct lyrics, he soon took some creative liberties. So instead of singing "Telling the story of tonight," Fallon belted out, "We've got a killer show tonight." And instead of crooning "They'll tell the story of tonight," he and Miranda sang, "In Puerto Rico for tonight."

In fact, the two then started belting out a rendition of The Tonight Show's theme song.