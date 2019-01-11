Woah, woah, woah—keep that all to yourself, Randy.

In honor of guest Lana Condor, Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston and the actress channeled their inner teenagers for an All The Boys I've Loved Before-inspired high school musical spoof on The Tonight Show Thursday.

Set in the classic high school cafeteria, Fallon's jock Tommy is suddenly hit with a spark of self-acceptance and urges everyone to share a bit about their true identities. For Tommy, that meant exposing his secret knitting hobby.

"I'm so fed up with all these labels. There's more to us than all that, guys. There's more to all of us," he tells the group of students before breaking into some song and dance.

"To all the me's I was before, I don't have to be them anymore 'cause it's ok, ok to be me," he belts out, surrounded by a troupe of cheerleader and student dancers.