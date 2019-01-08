Lindsay Lohan Busts Out Her Mykonos Moves in This Bird Box Parody

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 5:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsay Lohan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Is this Lindsay Lohan's greatest cameo role to date?

When the Lohan Beach Club star appeared on The Tonight Show Monday, she shot a film parody with host Jimmy Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins, drummer Questlove and MC Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter. The movie of choice? Bird Box, Netflix's buzzy Sandra Bullock thriller.

The pre-taped bit began with Fallon taking on Bullock's role, giving the group instructions and explaining why they can't remove their blindfolds as they navigate their way through 30 Rock.

"I'm only going to say this once: We are going on the trip now. It's going to be hard, but you have to do every single thing I say. Here's the most important thing: Under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold. If we look at what's out there, we will not make it," he said. "We cannot look. Roots, sidekick, do you understand? Do you understand? Let's do this."

Leave it to Lohan to convince the group to remove their blindfolds and flirt with danger.

As the actress did her much-memed Mykonos dance, Trotter said, "It's worse than I thought!"

"Come on! Join!" Lohan told them. "It's fun."

Everyone did as told—except for Questlove, who said, "I'm putting my blindfold back on."

Read

Bird Box: 10 Differences Between the Book and the Movie

Later in the episode, Lohan revealed how she really feels about the #DoTheLilo dance footage and how it came to be. "We had a pride party. All of the people that I brought in, they did a really good job and so I wanted to let them have fun. And then they pulled me up onstage. I was like, 'OK, I'm going to dance.' But I didn't know what was happening with it in terms of this #DoTheLilo until after. I didn't even that [it went viral] until people told me," the actress said. "It's so embarrassing to me now! You have to understand that! I am, like, never dancing again!"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , The Tonight Show , Parody , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dating #NoFilter, Zach Noe Towers

Meet the Hilarious Comedians From Dating #NoFilter

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Apologizes "Once Again" to the LGBTQ Community

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel Reveals Even More Superpowers in the Latest Trailer

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Why Prince Charles Isn't the Favorite Future King: Inside the Royal's Complex Relationship With the Queen and His Country

The Bachelor, Live Show

Did The Bachelor Premiere's Live Show Experiment Work?

The Bachelor Season 23

The 20 Most Awkward Choices Made in The Bachelor Premiere

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.