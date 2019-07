Hopefully he believes in the philosophy of "sharing your deer carcass with a mountain lion is caring."

Do you have a better caption for this terrifying photobomb? Submit your own in the comments section below. The owner of the funniest and most original caption will receive the gratitude of the masses, here and on our Facebook page. Be sure to have your ideas in by Thursday at midnight, and try not to think about how at any given moment a mountain lion could be sneaking up behind you and LOOK OUT IT'S HIDING UNDER YOUR BED.