This week we're enjoying Thumbs and Ammo, which reimagines famous action scenes with thumbs-up instead of guns-up. Movie heroes appear way less threatening, and way more chill!! Since it's from the UK, we can tell there's also a subtextual political message here concerning their strict thumb control policies.

Remember - the only way to kill bad guys with thumbs, is good guys with thumbs.