by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 2:04 PM
Jade Catta-Preta is ready to serve up piping hot takes on today's pop culture moments.
As E! readers surely know, the legendary franchise The Soup is set to return to E! on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. Since viewers will be laughing along with Catta-Preta every week, we thought it was time to get to know the 35-year-old comedian a bit better.
How are we going to do that? By sharing the new E! personality's latest social media snaps, of course.
If you're anything like us, you're curious about the new face joining the E! family. So, let the cyber-stalking commence. (We're kidding—sort of!)
Still, Catta-Preta is more than excited to kick-off her Soup journey.
"It's our time, it's time for a female voice," The Soup's newest host previously told E! News. "It's time for someone to curate all the stuff that's out there and it's just time to bring it back. I think we need it."
We're definitely counting down while we wait for The Soup's big return.
So, for a closer look at Catta-Preta's latest pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!
"This was such a moment. Thank you a million @bravoandy for having me on @bravowwhl !!"
"All my favorites in one pic...most action I've gotten in a minute."
"This is me now. Fave lewk of all time? @lisarinna as @theprettymess so meta."
"I'm usually also pantless below camera. Vans for life."
"TEA TO GO BETCH. @thejessicanickson"
"Friends, lovers - tune in to @americanhousewifeabc tonight! I play an adult even though I'm smaller than @danieldimaggio"
"Having a gloomy day reminisce sesh. We grind folks, but along the way we get these lil dream pockets. Shout out to all the people who took a chance on me. And yes, he's ever more of a hot snack in real life."
"Oh hi your lyft driver is here. Do you mind if I blast @kashdoll ? Great, thanks."
"Just wanted to say a HUGE thanks to @getawayhouse I spent the last couple days in this beautiful lil cabin enjoying the calm before the storm. You feel like you're in a painting; I totally recommend it, it's a magical experience. Discount code in my story franz! "
"Keep the airplane puns coming @bachelorabc we're eating them up. Also, should we all change our names to Hannah?"
"Guys!! Happy Sunday. Make sure to tune in to @eentertainment today during the live red carpet for a lil surprise from @thesouptv ! Ps. phony pony for president #goldenglobes"
"Went on a lil desert adventure with my hus"
"Getting all glammed up to celebrate New Years with the help of @greygoose and an entire village. Gifting all of my friends a bottle of @greygoose so we can come together for cocktails in the new year #GiveVictoriously #GreyGoosePartner"
"Yeah even the snow is fake in La and I love it. Thank you sexpot @talicatz for capturing this joyous moment & @jsurovell for this magical surprise."
"Getting in the spirit of doing nothing for the holidays, who's in? The season finale of @kuwtk is tonight and there's a little sip @thesouptv in there! Also let's snap for yet another bomb look by @daniandemmastyle"
"Golden Girls."
"Gente! @nbc welcomed me to the family this weekend with the most magical day of shooting. Thank you guys, I'm not worthy. #nbcu2020 #thesoup"
"It's Sunday kiddies. Put on some sweats, watch @kuwtk and catch another little sip of @thesouptv ! Ps let's all take a moment and drool over this outfit @daniandemmastyle put together. #thesoup"
"Happy bloated Sunday friends! Stay tuned for @kuwtk tonight!! There might be a lil sip of soup surprise in there..."
"We haven't won since we were in high school!!! Thank you Virginia for a sweet sweet few days. I pretty much wore orange this entire week."
"Just a couple of sisters drinkin' in the woods. Brigadafull"
"Thanksgiving sponsored by Vera Bradley."
"I remember the first time I read a teleprompter. It was for a show called, 'secret lives' on public access TV in Boston. I remember how hard my heart was pounding and how hard it felt. 16 years later and it's now my bitch, it became second nature. Keep the grind alive!! Also, can someone find that footage??"
"What creams are made of. Thank you @averyfunny for bringing all us broken toys together for a great cause."
"Fan girling so hard. @bravocon2019 is FYRE. @thesouptv is here trying to smell everyone's hair."
"Just got to NYC for #bravocon2019 and I'm coming for you @lisarinna. Opening for the iconic @countessluann on Sunday, see you there darlings. #bravocon"
"Me and my scoliosis squeezing that last lil bit of summer out."
"Hey look at these babies! New faces of late night. Also, which bisexual wore it better?"
Don't forget to congratulate Jade ahead of her E! debut.
