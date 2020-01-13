RETURNS
EARLY 2020
EXCLUSIVE!

The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Reveals Her Dream Celebrity Guests

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 1:56 PM

It's safe to say Jade Catta-Preta is beyond "excited" for the return of The Soup!

"It's our time, it's time for a female voice," The Soup's newest host told E! News exclusively over the weekend at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA event in L.A. "It's time for someone to curate all the stuff that's out there and it's just time to bring it back. I think we need it."

The pop culture junkie reveals she wants to be "more in it than any host has ever been" when it comes to her input. "I'm a big fan of this stuff and I want it to come through," Catta-Preta smiled.

Watch

The Soup Returns February 12 on E!

The comedian says she'll bring a "different perspective" than past hosts. "I'm like a super-fan. I get kind of star struck with all the celebrities and reality shows," she revealed.

As for her dream celebrity Soup guests, she gushed, "I love Lisa Rinna. I feel like her energy is infectious. I just want us dancing together on the show. Erika Jayne of course. All the Housewives. I'm obsessed. Eventually we're going to bring some characters in [and] some sketches."

