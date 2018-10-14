Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a long jump across the pond and landed in Australia for their first royal tour as a married couple.

Other than Australia, the two of them will travel around the region to Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand and will be overseas until Oct. 31. Their visit in Australia coincides with the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014, and will be held Oct. 20-28. It's also a special event for the Duchess of Sussex. The two of them made their first official outing as a couple at the 2017 Games in Toronto.

The royals arrived in a Qantas Airlines plane, which is the main airline for Australia. There was a momentary false alarm as to when they actually landed because a British Airways plane arrived moments before. Australia's The Today Show shared videos of their arrival and the excitement among the news anchors was palpable.