It's been quite the messy season for our favorite royals. From hookups to breakups and one very big makeup, we've seen it all on season four of The Royals.

The season kicked off with a love Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) thought she lost, but it wasn't long before she was back in Jasper's (Tom Austen) arms.

Meanwhile, Prince Liam (William Moseley) was conning Greta only to make his way back to Kathryn (Christina Wolfe)—AKA King Robert's (Max Brown) ex— who was busy choosing his wife-to-be. He was nearly seduced by the devious Cassandra (Emily Barber) before tying the knot with Willow.