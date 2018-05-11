There's nothing like a little brotherly love!

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of The Royals, Prince Liam (William Moseley) sits down for a friendly game of chess with his big brother in a last-ditch effort to steer him off the path of corruption before the coup.

"Dad wanted to disband the monarchy because he understood how that kind of power can corrupt even the best of us," Liam tells his brother.

"Is that how you see me brother? Dark and corrupt?" King Robert (Max Brown) asks.

For Liam, his message serves as both a warning and a reminder of the great brother he's always known Robert to be.