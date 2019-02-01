Royals, they're just like us!

Kate Middleton wore a red-hot dress to her mother, Carole Middleton's, birthday party on Thursday night and it might look familiar to some Kate stans.

No, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't wear something straight off the runway from Paris Fashion Week. Instead, she pulled out an old-favorite, her cherry red Alexander McQueen dress. That's right, royals know how to be resourceful with their clothes, too!

She paired her off-the-shoulder dress with matching red high heels, a long black coat and red drop earrings.

The mother-of-three has worn this McQueen ensemble before. The first time fans saw this hot number was in 2017; she was at a garden party in Berlin. At the time, this was one of her more risqué outfits, and it's nice to see that it has made a comeback. As the saying goes, "it's an oldie but a goodie!"

In true Kate fashion, the bardot-shaped dress sold out as soon as people learned they could get one for themselves. In fact, it's still unavailable for purchase.