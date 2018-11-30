EXCLUSIVE!

A Teary Shannon Beador Opens Up About Custody in Divorce From David at RHOC Reunion

Sometimes it's easy to forget at the heart of The Real Housewives shows are real people, people with their own struggles and drama that doesn't involve party slights and room selection on vacations. In the below sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part two, Shannon Beador opens up about her ongoing divorce and custody struggle with David Beador.

David is living with his new girlfriend and the girlfriend's kids, which Shannon said has been a difficult pill to swallow. She asked her daughters questions about the living situation, which then got back to David, creating a whole mess. "I feel like I have to walk on eggshells right now," Shannon admitted.

"Around your kids," Tamra Judge added.

"I want to know, what are my kids doing?" Shannon said, noting she had her kids 100 percent of the time until she went to Jamaica with her RHOC costars. Shannon said she wants David to be in their daughters' lives, but "because now custody might be an issue…I'm supposed to give my children their space."

And Tamra, who went through a messy divorce herself, gave Shannon advice and told her not to keep checking in with her kids, because Tamra did the total opposite with her kids. When Tamra's daughter Sidney decided she didn't' want to live with her mother any longer, Tamra said she was relentless with communication and attempts to get them into therapy. "At that age, the girls, they don't want that," she told reunion host Andy Cohen. "They just want a little bit of space."

Watch the clip above.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Sunday, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

