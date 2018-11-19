We need to talk about Shannon. Well, actually, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter need to talk about Shannon Beador.

In the below exclusive clip, Tamra and Gina meet for the first time since Tamra blew off Gina's birthday. The two have been on a rocky road, all thanks to Shannon and the various conversations everyone has had about or with her.

Gina gets teary talking about her birthday, the first one she celebrated in 11 years without her husband and takes Tamra to task over missing it. Tamra airs her side of the story as well, saying she feels like she never really opened up to people the way she did to Gina…only for Gina to talk to Shannon about what Tamra told her. It's a bad game of telephone that keeps going around and around. Thankfully, there's tape.