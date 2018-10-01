The Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki and Gina Hash Out Their "Moral Compass" Fight

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 8:00 AM

What do you do after a dinner ends in tears and you're told you have no moral compass? If you're The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter, then you go get coffee with the woman whose comment left you in tears. In the below exclusive sneak peek, Gina meets with Vicki Gunvalson for a fight recap/apology session.

"Gina cried at my house. I felt responsible. I don't want anyone ever leaving my home crying. So, I want her to know that I'm here for her and if I can encourage her or help her, just even look at the other side of all of it—I just want to open her eyes a little bit," Vicki says in a confessional.

In the clip above, Gina explains to Vicki that she doesn't look at her impending divorce from husband Matt as "so terrible." Vicki, who has been divorced before, says she just wanted to protect Gina for what's to come.

"I get what you're saying, but it really hurt my feelings when you said that I didn't have a moral compass," Gina says.

See what Vicki has to say about that in the exclusive preview above.

Gina opened up about her divorce to the ladies of RHOC, but the rest of the cast, aside from Emily Simpson, can't seem to grasp why she's getting a divorce.

"I get where they are coming from. They walked a different journey than I have so I would understand them being skeptical. And they don't know Matt and they don't know my relationship and all of a sudden, I'm getting divorced," Gina recently told E! News. "I'm just a girl going through a really hard time and this would have been the right moment to ask me if I'm okay and give me a hug instead of just trying to beat me down for my life choices. That was surprising to me."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

