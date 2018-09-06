Eddie Judge is proving to be quite the Spartan in more ways than one.

Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County star headed to the doctor for another heart procedure. This time, it was his third cardiac ablation that is completed to correct heart rhythm problems.

On Thursday morning, Tamra Judge had some big developments to share with fans. And yes, it's all good news.

"THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls. But most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband," she shared on Instagram from St. David's Medical Center. "It's been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick."

Tamra added, "Now it's time to let your sweet heart. Heal my love @eddiejudge #leftatrialappendage #ablation #bloodthinners #watchmanprocedure comes next."