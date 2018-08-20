Emily Simpson doesn't have time for body shamers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Twitter on Saturday to clap back at social media trolls who've judge her and others based on size.

"It's never ok to call a woman fat, fatass, plus-size, etc," she tweeted. "I will take the criticism and be the voice for all the women out there that feel inadequate because they don't fit someone's ridiculous standard of beauty. Be strong. Be proud. Be confident. I got you."

While the reality star normally ignores "everything people say via Twitter," she revealed she recently received direct messages to her Instagram account that felt "just completely inappropriate" and like a "personal attack."

This isn't the first time she's received this kind of hurtful judgment, either. Simpson revealed she's been "called every fat name you can think of" and that she's received "some awful messages from women" who've called her "fat and fatass."

"It's horrible," she wrote.