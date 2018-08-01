by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 9:00 AM
Carole Radziwill is turning in her Real Housewives of New York City apple after six seasons on the series. She joined in season five and announced season 10 would be her last, but is she the only Real Housewife saying goodbye to the reality TV cameras?
We consulted our Real Housewives crystal ball (it's a thing), to gaze into the future to see what other casting shakeups are ahead for RHONY, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Dallas and The Real Housewives of Potomac.
Yep, lots of Real Housewives on the air these days.
Be sure to check out our guide for the latest casting news and rumors.
See Carole's final episodes when The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
