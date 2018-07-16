Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, is back for The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13. After the emotional season 12 reunion, Vicki made up with pals-turned-enemies Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador and the trio appear to still be going strong.

"We're good," Vicki told E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I said I will do my part to never, ever betray them and they've also got to agree not to hurt me and betray me. I think we've come to a really good meeting of the minds and they did some bad things and I did some bad things, but we were able to just put it aside ‘cause I care about them. I really, genuinely, care about those girls."