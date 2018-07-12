Shannon Beador took a big step in her life and The Real Housewives of Orange County cameras were there to capture it all.

In the below exclusive sneak peek of the RHOC season 13 premiere, Shannon sits with pal Tamra Judge discussing her life now that she and David Beador have split. Tamra advises her it's time to take the wedding ring off. It's an emotional moment for Shannon.

"I have never taken this off, except when I was pregnant and my fingers were too fat and it wouldn't fit anymore," Shannon says through tears. "I haven't taken it off, so to not have it on, I know I'm going to feel like I'm naked."