The Real Housewives of Orange County's Season 13 Trailer Is Finally Here

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 9:28 AM

The OGs of the franchise that built Bravo are back, baby!

The cable network just dropped the first trailer for the 13th season (!!) of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and let us tell you, it does not disappoint. Right off the bat, we get a taste of the high drama in store this summer for returning stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd, and, as the clip states, "In the OC, the line between love and hate, between loyalty and betrayal completely disappears."

And that couldn't be clearer than the moments we see between recent besties Vicki and Kelly, who go at it after the joins the latter's ex-husband Michael on a double date with his new girlfriend. "Obviously, you're not my friend," Kelly tells her. "You don't know how to be a good friend."

"I didn't betray you!" Vicki shouts back.

 

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Also in trouble? Shannon and Tamra's not-so-unbreakable bond. As we see Shannon flip out on the ladies over an attempt at a "a goddamn f--king straight-jacket intervention," Tamra shouts down her pal, saying, "Stop screaming for one f--king time in your life and just listen!"

Of course, there's plenty of lighthearted moments throughout the trailer, including several pratfalls (one involving one of the ladies entirely in the nude) and hijinks while on vacation in Jamaica, as well as an old Real Housewives staple: A psychic reading that hints at some major drama to come! And there's the two new ladies, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, to get a first taste of, as well.

The Real Housewives of Orange County return for season 13 on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

