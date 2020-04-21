Kelly Dodd went there... and now she's backtracking.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently caught flak online for suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic is "God's way of thinning the herd." Kelly's comments, which have since been removed from Instagram, were made in response to one user who disagreed with her decision to fly on an airplane.

Now, the Bravolebrity is issuing what she described as a "public apology."

"When I wrote that it was God's way of thinning the herd, that's not what I meant," Kelly said in a video posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it's God way? I'm not God. I'm not insensitive."

She continued, "I feel bad for all of the families who have lost loved ones. I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody. That's not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended. I'm sorry."