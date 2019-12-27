Vicki Wants the RHOC Cast to ''Elevate,'' Screams About Braunwyn's Sex Life During Reunion

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 9:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Why is Vicki Gunvalson so mad?

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion's third and final installment—which aired Thursday night, Dec. 26—was nothing short of an emotional roller coaster, complete with trash talking, tears and a well-deserved round of tequila. Gunvalson only sat on the reunion couch until the first commercial break (the original OC housewife returned to the series this past year in a recurring "friend" role, as opposed to her previous slot in its main cast), but managed to leave her mark on the spirited sit-down nonetheless.

Before bombarding the camera with a series of emphatic f--k yous from her Bravo dressing room, Vicki took aim at RHOC newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, whose personal life became the unlikely subject of a spirited diatribe by Gunvalson at the start of the evening.

"We have got to be women that people want to emulate to be," she said first, referencing the lighthearted smooches between Braunwyn and Tamra Judge that played out onscreen this past season.

Watch

Kelly Dodd Says New RHOC Is Not Stuck on 1 Story

Also seriously bothering Vicki was the fact that Braunwyn shared her and husband Sean Burke's occasional propensity for threesomes with the RHOC cameras during an earlier episode.

"Do you think people want to emulate this trash? Kissing each other," Gunvalson scoffed, nodding to Judge and then, more pointedly, Windham-Burke seated across from her.

"We are all supposed to be role models for our children, for our grandchildren," she continued, just minutes ahead of host Andy Cohen's reminder—bolstered by supporting comments from Tamra, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson—that Vicki's RHOC history does include topless antics, sex act demonstrations and alcohol-induced bed wetting.

But after performing the sign of the cross in response to Braunwyn's subsequent comment that lots of people "actually do find something in [her story] that's a role model," Gunvalson segued into a lengthy bout of frustrated shouting.

"I think it's disgusting!" she screamed both angrily and ironically, igniting a due chorus jaw drops and eyebrow raises from around the room.

"You think her life choices are disgusting?" Cohen reiterated, to which Vicki—still yelling—told Braunwyn to "choose your lane." Why? Because that's how Vicki Gunvalson "was raised!"

Read

RHOC Stars Get Real About Their Relationships: Exes, an Engagement and So Much Drama

"I didn't do what this one does to try to figure out a way to stay on the show to be sensationalized," Gunvalson continued, pointing again to Windham-Burke, who she additionally suggested should "get off the show" so the rest of the cast could "elevate." Can we revisit Vicki's rationale here for a second?

"Fifteen years, I started this show," the RHOC veteran told cast mates for not the first nor last time Thursday night. She pretty much, like, invented them! And according to her, "We don't do that."

"You're not the boss of me!" attested an almost amused Windham-Burke, vowing later to never change who she is, "no matter what happens."

See snippets of the RHOC reunion drama in the highlight clips above.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Vicki Gunvalson , Andy Cohen , Entertainment , Reality TV , TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.