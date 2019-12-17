The stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County are putting down their oranges and getting ready to battle in the season 14 reunion trailer. "It's going to be war," Tamra Judge says.

On one side, there's a couch with Tamra, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Vicki Gunvalson. On the other side there's Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke. After a season full of tears and rumors along with mended and re-broken friendships, the ladies have a lot to dissect with Andy Cohen in the three-part reunion.

The trailer below features the RHOC ladies getting ready to hash it all out, including Vicki insisting on showing Andy her new incisions, and once they're on the couches, all bets are off.