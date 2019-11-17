Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 6:43 PM
Forget the oranges! The Real Housewives of Orange County stars are in the Big Apple.
The reality TV stars participated in a BravoCon 2019 panel at New York's Manhattan Center on Sunday. Amy Phillips of Radio Andy's Reality Checked hosted a discussion with Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter.
The ladies covered a lot of topics, too. From the upcoming reunion to that meditation bowl incident, the women talked about it all. They also dished on their relationships with their family members, their main men and their exes.
Fans have watched many of the Bravolebrities experience happiness and heartache over the years. But even if a relationship ends, the drama can still live on.
To see where the women stand with their current and past relationships, check out the gallery below.
Fans can continue to follow these ladies' journeys by tuning into the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
The show airs Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
During the panel, the Bravolebrity dished on her engagement to Rick Leventhal. Kelly said the Fox News correspondent took her ring shopping the last time she was in New York. After she found one she liked, her main man went back and bought it. He then got down on one knee on a terrace filled with flowers.
She also said she's set to tie the knot on Oct. 10, 2020. When asked if Ramona Singer, who introduced the couple, will be in the wedding, Kelly said, "She wants to be." She also claimed Dorinda Medley "wants to officiate."
In addition, she spoke about her exes, including her ex-husband Michael Dodd.
"Michael and I are kind of fighting right now," she said. "We're not in the best shape right now."
When asked if he was jealous of her engagement, Kelly said, "Yes."
Bravo
Shannon is also in a new relationship. The reality TV star is dating John Janssen and has "never been happier." Shannon said she actually tried to introduce her ex, David Beador, to her new man but claimed he "just walked away."
"There's a lot of anger still, and I don't know why," she said during the panel. "But I can't control him."
She also said she still hasn't met David's girlfriend.
In addition, Shannon said she thinks she and David would have divorced sooner had they not appeared on the show.
"I think being on the show gave me more motivation to try and keep my family together," she said.
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
There's a lot of love in O.C. Gina has a new man, too—Travis Mullen. In fact, she says her ex, Matt, has met her beau; however, initiating the meet-and-greet wasn't easy.
"At first, he was not having it," she said, referencing Matt. "It created, like, a bad situation between him and I. But then, eventually, I think he just accepted that this is what's happening and, you know, he's, like, around my kids and stuff. That's where I do give credit. Sometimes Matt can be stubborn but then he always does, at the end of the day, put the kids first and he wanted to meet him and he wanted to do the right thing."
Gina said Matt even texted her after the meeting and said Travis is a "really nice guy."
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
During the panel, the celebrity opened up about her split with her ex-husband Simon Barney.
"I mean it definitely helped me find my independence. So, I mean, we were going to eventually break up. We just had a very volatile relationship. We fought a lot. We loved a lot. He's an amazing dad," she said after being asked if the show helped her "see the light." She then proceeded to tear up.
Tamra also gave a status update on the health of her husband, Eddie Judge.
"He's had 10 heart procedures in the past two years," she said. "He's had three ablations, and he's going in January to have another ablation and an implant for his heart. But he's feeling much better."
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Braunwyn said she's still going to the "love shack" with her husband Sean Burke. In fact, she said their relationship is "so much stronger" since they've appeared on the show.
However, the new Bravo star said she's in a "difficult place" with her mom Dr. Deb. Although, she said they're "working through it."
"We will be OK," Braunwyn said.
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Earlier this year, fans learned Emily's husband, Shane, did not pass the bar exam. During the panel, Emily said her spouse took the test again in July. While she said he should have received his results by now, she claimed he won't look at them. Emily said her husband is already working for a law firm and that he will take the month of January off to study for the bar again if he fails. He would then take the test in February. At one point, a panel attendee said the bar exam results were public and asked Emily if she wanted to know the final results. They were not revealed at the event. However, People reported he did not pass.
Emily also said she hopes we "have the opportunity for people to see more sides of Shane."
"He's very sarcastic; he's very blunt," she said. "But there is another side to him that's very sweet and very kind. And I just feel like no-one's really had the opportunity to see that."
