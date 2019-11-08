In a blog post published last week, Meghan wrote, "In the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this gallivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd. While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women."

"And when I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, 'No.' Another major red flag," she continued. "To be clear, I don't know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I've gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don't think he did. But I still don't understand why he'd lie. And why would she lie?"

Meghan said she confronted Jim and one of their babysitters, and that the same day, a reporter told her he was publishing a story that her husband was filing for divorce.

''What?! He's divorcing me?!' This is the first I had heard of it," Meghan wrote.

"I love my husband and I'm devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way," she said. "I am sad that members of Jim's family are reveling in our demise. And I am saddest for the children. My step kids, Landon and Sutton, have lost a stepmother whom they love and will have to endure another divorce and broken home in their short lifetime. And my three babies who will likely never remember their parents being married."