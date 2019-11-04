Meghan King Edmonds refuses to stand by as estranged husband Jim Edmonds attempts to sway the court of public opinion in his favor.

Days after Jim publicly promised to make his family "right again" amidst their ongoing split, Meghan said in a new interview that they are actually no closer to mending what's left of their marriage.

"I have to say that when he gave the ‘nice' interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star told Us Weekly. "At that time I had not exchanged one text message with him and I have still not spoken to him on the phone... He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me."

Meghan said she's put up with Jim's "prolific controlling," adding, "I'm sick of the abuse and I won't engage anymore—and I don't have to."