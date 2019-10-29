Don't let the wacky costumes fool you, there will of course be drama at Vicki Gunvalson's tea party.

In the exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Orange County below, it seems like Gina Kirschenheiter was pushed to her limit. Clad in a magenta wig, Gina opens up about why she went off on Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

"It's like everything. I feel like everything we try to do is always back to f—king Braunwyn," Gina says. "Am I bitch? I feel terrible. I hate being like this, but it's like Jesus. Like, right now, I've opened up to you guys more than I've opened up to anybody and I need a little support."

You see, Gina was talking about her daughter's struggles and Braunwyn, 10 minutes before she ran from the table in tears, says, "You do public school, right?"

"She's not even in school yet," Gina says.