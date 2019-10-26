Jim Edmonds is setting the record straight.

The former MLB player reportedly filed for divorce from Meghan King Edmonds on Friday, according to US Weekly, who cited multiple sources. The couple, who shares three kids together, had just celebrated their five-year anniversary earlier this week.

Along with the news of the pair's divorce, the lifestyle blogger and Real Housewives star accused Jim of cheating on her with their family nanny, Carly Wilson.

Now, the 49-year-old sports broadcaster is ready to speak his truth and break his silence. "It's dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities," he exclusively told US Weekly on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, he also shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories. "No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist who is losing control of someone else's mind," he wrote as his caption.