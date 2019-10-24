Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds says she and Jim Edmonds have sought outside help to repair their marriage, which is "so hard to rebuild" following his cheating scandal.
In June, the retired baseball player and husband of the Real Housewives of Orange Country cast member-turned-guest star's husband confessed to her that he had exchanged explicit texts with another woman, adding that there was no "type of relationship or physical contact" between them. Meghan then blogged that she feels sad, abandoned, and lonely and no longer trusts her husband.
"We're just still working it day by day," Meghan said in comments posted by Bravo's The Daily Dish on Thursday, the couple's five-year anniversary. "I think after such a breach of trust, it's so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son's health problems and two other little babies as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard."
Meghan shares three children with Jim—daughter Aspen, 2 and 1/2, and 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart. Soon after posting her initial blog post about Jim's cheating, the reality star revealed that Hart had "irreversible brain damage" from birth, a condition called Periventricular Leukomalacia. It can lead to nervous system and developmental disorders such as cerebral palsy. He is undergoing therapy. In July, Meghan posted videos of the boy and said he was making "great progress."
Amid their efforts to get their son the help he needs, Meghan and Jim are simultaneously working on repairing their relationship.
"Today's actually our five-year [wedding] anniversary—and so we, he's inside at Goodwill [and] we're like, looking for Halloween costumes—and then we're going to counseling," Meghan told The Daily Dish. "I think that's almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don't involve [other topics]."
"I think going to therapy is huge because I think a lot of men don't like that," she added. "So that's been really big for me. And then, like little things to work on [as well]. Let's say, I like things in the calendar and he doesn't, [him] trying to put things in the calendar more. That's not going to make or break a marriage, but little things add [up], like small acts of kindness."
Meghan said she thinks "people can change."
"I'm in no way taking responsibility from him or accountability—and if we were just dating, he would be long gone," she said. "But we built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I'm hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion, then there's multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children."
