According to Gretchen Rossi, the first weeks of motherhood aren't always pretty.

Less than three months after welcoming her first child with Slade Smiley, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting real about the emotions she felt after delivering baby Skylar.

"I went through a difficult period where—I realize now—I was depressed and I had a lot of anxiety and sadly I really wasn't connecting with her at the very beginning," she explained while appearing on Thursday's episode of The Doctors. "I went to my pediatrician's appointment and I was crying and I broke down and my pediatrician said, ‘You know Gretchen, I think you need to think about the fact that you may have some serious postpartum.'"

At first, the former Bravo star couldn't believe her doctor's analysis. After all, she described herself as "such a positive person."