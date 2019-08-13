For the first time in The Real Housewives of Orange County's history, Vicki Gunvalson is not holding an orange. Yep, the OG of the OC is not a main cast member after being with the show for the last 13 seasons. However, that doesn't mean you won't see her in season 14. No, Vicki is still very much part of the show—and the drama.

"I talked to [Andy Cohen] last night, because I said, ‘What do I say?' He said, "You know what, nobody has ever lasted 14 years on a reality show, be happy and proud of that.' And I'm still in," Vicki said on the Jerry O' talk show. "Our producer Scott Dunlap said, ‘Unless they kick you off the horse, don't voluntarily get off the horse.' So, I'm still on the horse. I'm still on the pony! I don't know what my future is, but I'm having fun and they're my friends."