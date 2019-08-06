by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 2:32 PM
"You're not going to be disappointed in this season," The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd promises.
Season 14 of the long-running reality show premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 on Bravo and there are some changes afoot. Along with Kelly, returning cast includes Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter. Mainstay Vicki Gunvalson is now a "friend" to the Housewives and Braunwyn Windham-Burke joins for the new season.
"It's going to be action-packed. We have good times, we have sad times," Kelly teases. "Everyone overcomes their personal stories."
Last season ended with Kelly and Vicki, onetime friends, not on speaking terms after allegations hurled at the reunion. There's no love lost between the two women.
"I don't think I'll ever be friends with Vicki again. I think she's done a little too much damage and I just don't want that negativity in my life. I'm a middle-aged woman and I just need people to support me and love me and not spread rumors and lies. That's what this season kind of is for me, it's all about rumors and lies. You'll see at the end that the truth does come out," Kelly says.
While the OG of the OC doesn't hold an orange up in the opening credits anymore, Vicki still very much part of the season.
"I filmed with her all the time," Shannon says. "She is such an integral part of the drama this season and she's always going to be part of the show because she' the OG."
The new season picks up with Kelly hanging out with one member of the Tres Amigas, Shannon, they're both single and on the town. However, that changes.
"You'll have to watch this season, but Kelly and I started off very strong. I spent a lot off-camera time with her and we did develop a friendship, and it's a shame because that friendship is deteriorating, so, you'll see," Shannon says.
Click play on the videos above to get more scoop from Shannon and Kelly.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
