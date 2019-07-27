by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 12:00 PM
Meghan King Edmonds says her son Hart has been making "great progress" following his devastating health diagnoses.
In June, the The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that the boy, her one of her and husband Jim Edmonds's twins and one of their three kids, had "irreversible brain damage." She said Hart's neurologist told her that the child had minor Periventricular Leukomalacia, a type of brain injury that affects premature infants and can cause disabilities. She said the doctor said it explains the rigidity in Hart's muscles, delayed physical milestones, his lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, stiffness in his joints, weakness in his lower back and his favored use of his right side.
On Saturday, Meghan posted on Instagram videos of Hart playing with his twin brother Hayes and 2-year-old sister Aspen and using furniture to keep his balance as he tried to walk around.
"Omg! This is such great progress!!" she wrote.
"Go Hart go!" Meghan cheered as the boy attempted to climb a play cushion.
"Go Hart go!" Aspen echoed repeatedly.
Instagram / Meghan King Edmonds
Meghan has documented Hart's health battle on Instagram, with photos and videos of his doctor visits and therapies.
Instagram / Meghan King Edmonds
On Friday, she posted a photo of her holding Hart while standing in a hyperbaric compressed oxygen chamber.
Instagram / Meghan King Edmonds
"Four times a week either Jimmy or I 'dive' with Hart in a hyperbaric compressed oxygen chamber (HBOT)," she wrote. "After 5 dives we are already seeing progress: lifting his left leg on stairs when his right is restrained, bear crawling (perhaps trying to stand?), more willingly taking steps with assistance, and cruising from the couch to the coffee table. Is it because of this alternative therapy, is it because he's just getting older, is it because of PT, or is it because of his 3x/weekly chiropractor visits? Who knows, but it's not hurting! Go Hart, go! #GoHartGo #pediatricHBOT #whateverittakes."
