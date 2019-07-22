Meghan King Edmonds is committed to working on her marriage.

More than a month after Jim Edmonds admitted to exchanging explicit texts with another woman, his wife is shedding some light into her decision to stay married.

"In a marriage when there's a fight or an indiscretion, nobody wins if they leave. If I left, I wouldn't win. I don't win by staying. The only way to win is to work through it," Meghan shared with the Daily Mail in a new interview. "It's not about right or wrong because everyone is hurt."

She added, "My faith helps me with everything and I have family here in Missouri. I pray that things get back to what it was like before but better. We don't want things to be the same or worse. We only have one place to go and that's better."

According to Meghan, both her and Jim still live in the family home and are "in the same bed." They are talking and remain focused on raising their three children together.