By the end of the week, Gretchen Rossi is officially going to be a mom.

With just days to go until the birth of her first child with Slade Smiley, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is updating fans on her journey to motherhood.

As it turns out, the Bravo star just revealed that she will be welcoming her baby girl earlier than expected.

"After a lot of contemplation, crying, struggling, (and based on the medical pros and cons) the Doctor, Slade and I have decided a c-section is going to be the safest thing for me and baby tomorrow," she wrote on social media. "Doctor said I am only dilated 1cm and I guess I have a ‘cervix of steel' so it's not really cooperating at this point and just my pelvic exam yesterday was so beyond painful that I almost passed out, then started to hyperventilate because of that, which then lead to a panic attack! Needless to say I was a hot mess!"

While it may not be what she initially planned, Gretchen is confident that she is making the best decision.