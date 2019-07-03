Bravo
The OG of the OC has lost her orange.
Bravo dropped its trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County's 14th season on Tuesday and revealed that Vicki Gunvalson would be returning to the show as a "friend" instead of as part of the main cast.
"For the past 14 years I've opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'" the Bravolebrity wrote on Instagram. "I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas."
Considering Gunvalson has been a Housewife since the show started in 2006, the news came as quite a shock to her fans. However, the insurance mogul isn't the first in the franchise to have her status changed.
To see who else has had their cast status changed, check out the gallery.
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Vicki Gunvalson
While the "OG from the OC" has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the very beginning, she'll appear on the 14th season as a "friend."
Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
Luann de Lesseps
While the Countess has always appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City, she took a break from being a full-time cast member in season six.
"The show has been a part of my life for so long," she told E! News in 2014. "There's a special place in my heart for the show, for the women, I'm really close to the women on the show. I just made the decision to step back so I can spend more time doing my things with business and my family."
Bravo
NeNe Leakes
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star left the show after season seven to focus on other projects. She then made guest appearances until she returned as a full-time cast member for season 10.
Bravo
Jacqueline Laurita
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna was a full cast member from the first season to the fifth. She then returned as a friend in season six and came back as a full cast member in season seven before exiting the show.
Bravo
Camille Grammer
The Bravolebrity has alternated between "friend" and "cast member" for quite some time. While she was a full-time Housewife for the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she stepped away in season three and served as a "friend." According to Bravo, this was due to "personal drama," including her public divorce from Kelsey Grammer. She then made guest appearances on several seasons before returning as a "friend" for seasons eight and nine.
Bravo
Sheree Whitfield
After four seasons, the Bravolebrity left The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She then joined as a "friend" in season eight and came back as a full-time Housewife for seasons nine and 10 before exiting the show.
Alex Martinez/Bravo
Porsha Williams
After joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season five, Williams lost her peach and became a friend in season seven. She then returned as a full-time member of the cast.
Bravo
Kim Zolciak
Zolciak left The Real Housewives of Atlanta after five seasons. She's since made appearances as both a guest and a friend. She also has her own show Don't Be Tardy.
Bravo
Kathy Wakile
Teresa Giudice's cousin joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey on season three. She then left after season five and served as a friend in seasons six and seven.
Bravo Photo: Mitchell Haaseth
Lauri Waring Peterson
After appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County for four seasons, Peterson exited the show. She then returned as a "friend" in season eight.
Bravo Photo: Mitchell Haaseth
Jeana Keough
The Real Housewives of Orange County star left the show after season five. She did, however, have a reoccurring role on season six and has since made guest appearances.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)