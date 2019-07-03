The OG of the OC has lost her orange.

Bravo dropped its trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County's 14th season on Tuesday and revealed that Vicki Gunvalson would be returning to the show as a "friend" instead of as part of the main cast.

"For the past 14 years I've opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'" the Bravolebrity wrote on Instagram. "I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas."

Considering Gunvalson has been a Housewife since the show started in 2006, the news came as quite a shock to her fans. However, the insurance mogul isn't the first in the franchise to have her status changed.