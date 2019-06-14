Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence on Husband Jim Edmonds' Cheating Scandal

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 1:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Edmonds, Jim Edmonds

Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds says she feels sad, abandoned, and lonely and no longer trusts her husband Jim Edmonds after he admitted to exchanging explicit texts with another woman.

The website AllAboutTheTEA.com had reported on Thursday that he allegedly reconnected with a former lover in March 2018, while the former Real Housewives of Orange County star was pregnant with their twin sons Hayes and Hart, their second and third child together, and that Meghan, 34, left her an angry voicemail. The outlet also published what it said were screenshots of sexts between Jim, 48, and the other woman.

He told Us Weekly in a statement that he "regrettably" "had a lapse in judgment" and "engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," but added that there was no "type of relationship or physical contact." The retired baseball player also said, "Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife."

"I found out the same way you guys did, in the tabloids," Meghan, who is his third wife, wrote on her blog on Friday. "I never left a voicemail for the other woman. I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed. He paid her off to protect me so I'd never find out."

Watch

Former Real Housewives of OC Ladies Talk Life After Show

"Do I believe him?  I don't know. Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she said, adding, "I refuse to be humiliated by this. Marriage is hard, we've been through our ups and downs, I've talked about it openly.  A relationship takes two but it doesn't take two to cheat."

Meghan said she "did nothing wrong" and didn't deserve this.

"Why did he self-sabotage?" she wrote. "And who sends nudies? Doesn't everyone know better than this in 2019?"

The former reality star said she loves her husband but signaled she is struggling to forgive him. She said, "I do not fault any other person except my husband."

"It's not fair," she wrote. "I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted. My poor kids aren't getting their devoted mother. And it's only been 36 hours."

"I feel sad. Oh, do I feel so sad!" she wrote. "I feel abandoned. Lonely. My best friend, my number one person has lied to me. Who is he? Do I even know?"

In her post, Meghan also revealed that the news comes while she and Jim are worrying that their son Hart might have a neurological disorder.

"Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around," she wrote. "Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible."

Meghan said that while she is a "victim," she is "not defined by this, and needs "space to heal."

"Ultimately, I have hope our marriage can recover," she wrote.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Orange County , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

How The Bachelorette Is About to Explore Sex and Religion

Catelynn Lowell, Instagram

Catelynn Lowell Candidly Details Her Post-Miscarriage Struggle With Suicidal Thoughts

Ashley Martson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Checking Into Rehab for Depression

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris Expecting First Child Together

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Sparks Influx in GLAAD Donations

Justin Timberlake, Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Jessica Biel and Son Silas After Award Win

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

What Krysten Ritter Says We Can All Learn From Jessica Jones

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.