The stars were aligned on Saturday for Andy Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host and many Real Housewives stars gathered in Los Angeles for his baby shower, which was hosted by Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson. The theme was appropriately (and adorably) "A Star Is Born." There was an entire wall covered in a floral arrangement with a giant star decoration on it. Similarly, the gold and white cake had "A star is born" written on it.

Just in time for awards season, this shower should definitely win "best theme."

From Orange County to New Jersey and Beverly Hills to Atlanta, Cohen spent the day surrounded by Housewives from all over the country. Other women in attendance included Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Tamra Judge, Erika Jayne and more. John Mayer made an appearance, too.