The Soup host Jade Catta-Preta is ready to shake things up on E!'s The Funny Dance Show.

Catta-Preta is competing on Justine Marino's team, and judging by this preview clip of Wednesday's episode, her solo routine will be interesting to say the least.

The comedian's assigned song is the '80s dance hit "Pump Up the Jam" by Technotronic. However, Catta-Preta reveals that she doesn't plan to create a routine that revolves around the decade.

"We're doing a little bit of a twist," she says in rehearsal.

According to Marino, the twist involves Catta-Preta taking the song literally.

"Jade's concept is that she's making jam at a county fair," she explains, adding that Catta-Preta is "gonna win at all costs."