Get ready to LOL!

As we previously reported, a hilarious new dance competition show is heading to E! (premiering Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m.) The Funny Dance Show tasks your favorite comedians to learn choreographed numbers in the hopes of winning $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Brilliant, we know.

This new dance competition is based off hosts Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet's live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store. Each week, two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers in order to participate in judged dance-offs.

While Marino and Heaslet oversee (and comment) on the contestants' progress, judges Loni Love, Allison Holker and Justin Martindale will later score the dance-offs.

The Funny Dance Show will showcase what happens when the funniest names in the business try their hands at dance. Thus, with the premiere just around the corner, we feel it's only right to take a closer at the judges and hosts.