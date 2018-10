Ryan is a fitness influencer. He has had relationships with both men and women and his last relationship was a year ago with a guy. He describes his love life as hectic, wild and fun and if he falls for somebody who is male or female then his future will go from there. Ryan is taking part in The Bi Life because he feels that being bisexual is underrepresented both on television and in real life. He says "I think it's good to be able to be yourself and show who you are and not be afraid to do that." From his own experiences Ryan believes people perceive bisexuals to be greedy, indecisive, not know what they want or that they like one sex more than another.