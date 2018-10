Michael is an international swimmer and has competed for Great Britain and Jamaica. His commitment to swimming has meant he has never been in a relationship or even on a date before the show started. He describes himself as "bubbly, happy and joyful" and says his perfect partner would be someone who is very bubbly, very easy to get on with and quite athletic built. Michael says he is taking part in The Bi Life because "it is something I would never have dreamed I would ever have accepted in his lifetime, so it's a risk, and it's something exciting I thought I could do. I'm a swimmer and the only time a swimmer gets off is summertime so I thought, why not go on a show like this and live a little, and have fun this summer!"