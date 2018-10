Matt is an Influencer Agent. He is very body confident and in three words, he describes himself as "up for it." His perfect partner would be somebody with an outgoing personality, quite adventurous and likes to socialize. He says he is also attracted to people who look after their body and appearance – "a 10 out of 10", with his biggest turn on being confidence. On giving advice to somebody trying to figure out their sexuality, Matt says to "not listen or be swayed by what somebody else is telling them and to just look into themselves for that answer. Don't make hasty decisions."