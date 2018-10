Mariella is a make-up artist. Her mum is from the Caribbean and her dad is Italian and she lived in Italy until she was 14. Mariella describes herself as passionate, fun and caring, however her love life is disappointing and confusing. She says she is taking part in The Bi Life to possibly meet somebody and to find love. Her perfect partner would be somebody who is funny, attractive, has a head on their shoulders and is respectful. On giving advice to somebody thinking of coming out, Mariella says to "just be honest. Speak to your loved ones, I'm sure they would understand and love you regardless."